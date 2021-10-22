Chose mental health over my physical appearance: Hina Khan on gaining weight

Actress Hina Khan is an active social media user, who is frequently seen sharing her opinions with fans, in addition to her professional duties. The actress posted an encouraging message about gaining weight on her official Instagram handle on October 20. Hina, who is also a fitness fanatic, stated that she prioritised her mental well-being over her physical attractiveness.

Sharing a mirror selfie, Hina wrote: ‘Had put on some kilos in these months for obvious reasons and I really did not pay attention to how many kilos I put on. My mental health was way more important and I just wanted to be, wanted to do things that make me happy. Sometimes let yourself be, enjoy the little things, do what you like without thinking much about what people will say or how am I looking. After all, one needs to be in the right frame of mind to do anything in life. And I chose mental health, my well being over my physical appearance. Now here I am, back in action.’

The actress just returned from a holiday in the Maldives with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and shared some gorgeous pictures from the tropical paradise with her followers. Hina was most recently seen in Stebin Ben’s recent tune Bedard, where she captured millions of hearts with her performance. She also made waves when she worked on a project with Shaheer Sheikh.