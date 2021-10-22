Cricket coach allegedly touches 16-yr-old girl’s chest inappropriately

Puducherry: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly sexually abused by a cricket coach in Puducherry. Even though she objected, the accused, a senior cricket player/coach, reportedly inappropriately groped the girl on her shoulders, chest, and back.

Following the allegations, the police arrested four members of the Cricket Association of Pondicherry (CAP), which instructs coaches on how to conduct training sessions, for failing to report the incident to the appropriate authorities.

When the Mettupalayam police received a complaint from Childline, the situation was brought to their attention. Senior player Thamaraikannan was accused of harassing the teen by inappropriately touching her, according to the lawsuit.

According to the teenager, she informed the four CAP representatives, but they did nothing. Thamaraikkan allegedly texted the youngster, telling her he loved her and threatened to stop training her if she refused. When Thamaraikannan learnt that she was intending to submit a complaint, she was intending to submit a complaint, she stated he came to her house with his wife to compel her not to do so. The teen, on the other hand, remained steadfast and filed a complaint with Childline, according to The Times of India.

The police station in Mettupalayam was notified of the complaint. Following this, Thamaraikannan and four other people were arrested and charged under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, 2012.