Denmark Open: PV Sindhu ousted in quarterfinals

Copenhagen: India’s Olympic medal winner PV Sindhu bowed out of the Denmark Open badminton tournament. She lost world no 8 An Seyoung of Korea in the women’s singles quarterfinals. An Seyoung defeated the ace Indian player in straight games by 11-21 12-21 in just 36 minutes. Sindhu had also lost to An Seyoung in straight games the last time they clashed two years ago.

On Thursday night, India’s Sameer Verma notched up a stunning straight-game win over world no.3 Anders Antonsen of Denmark by 21-14 21-18 in 50-minutes to enter into the quarterfinals. Sameer Verma will now face Tommy Sugiarto, a bronze winner at the 2014 World Championship.

Another Indian player Lakshya Sen also crashed out at the tournament by losing to Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen. Other Indian players Kidambi Srikanth, HS Pranoy and Saina Nehwal bowed out of the event. Kidambi Srikanth lost to World No 1 Kento Momota of Japan by 21-23, 9-21. Saina Nehwal lost to Aya Ohori of Japan by 21-16, 21-14.HS Pranoy lost to Jonatan Christie of Indonesia by 18-21, 19-21 .