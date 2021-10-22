Denmark Open: Sameer Verma enters quarter finals

Copenhagen: India’s Sameer Verma entered the quarter-finals of the Denmark Open Super 1000 tournament. World No.28 Verma defeated World No 3 Anders Antonsen of Denmark by 21-14, 21-18 in just 50 minutes. Sameer will face world No 32 Tommy Sugiarto in the quarterfinals.

Earlier on yesterday, PV Sindhu entered the quarter-final by defeating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand by 21-16, 12-21, 21-15 in 67 minutes.

Other Indian players Kidambi Srikanth, HS Pranoy and Saina Nehwal bowed out of the event. Kidambi Srikanth lost to World No 1 Kento Momota of Japan by 21-23, 9-21. Saina Nehwal lost to Aya Ohori of Japan by 21-16, 21-14.HS Pranoy lost to Jonatan Christie of Indonesia by 18-21, 19-21 .