India Meteorological Department predicts light rain in Delhi

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a green alert for Saturday and a yellow alert for Sunday in the national capital. The weather agency, said that the city may witness light rain over the weekend.

On Friday, the maximum temperature recorded at Delhi was at 33.4 degrees Celsius. It is just above the average temperature of the month. The minimum temperature recorded was at 17.7 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels oscillated between 85% and 42%.

The air quality index (AQI) of the national capital remained in the moderate category of 189 at 9.05 am and improved to 135 by 4 pm. On Friday. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.