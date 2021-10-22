J&K issues new guidelines for Vaishno Devi pilgrims; negative RT-PCR report must

Srinagar: According to newly released guidelines issued by Jammu and Kashmir government, pilgrims at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine have been regulated to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In accordance with the new rules, pilgrims are required to carry a valid and verifiable RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen Test not older than 72 hours. The decision was made after a detailed analysis of the current COVID-19 situation in Jammu and Kashmir. In light of the daily uneven trend in COVID-19 cases, it was determined that existing COVID-19 containment measures should be maintained in all districts.

The following are the main guidelines:

– COVID-19 proper behavior/SOP must be strictly adhered to.

– It should be made mandatory to do a valid and verified RT-PCR/Rapid Antigen Test within 72 hours of arrival.

– Only those pilgrims who are free of COVID-19-related symptoms will be allowed to attend the shrine.

– The sacred shrine’s grounds should be thoroughly cleansed.

Read also: Salmonella outbreak: Over 650 fall ill from disease tied to onions

From October 2, the J&K government made a single dosage of COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for people who want to enter shopping malls, restaurants, government offices, or take public transportation. The Deputy Commissioner of Jammu further urged everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated against the coronavirus to do so.

The administration authorised higher educational institutions and schools for students of class 10 and 12 to reopen with minimal constraints in September. Parents’ agreement is also required for pupils to attend school, according to the administration.

Meanwhile, the night curfew will be in effect from 8 pm to 7 am in all districts.