New York: According to US Health officials, a salmonella outbreak linked to onions has affected more than 650 people in 37 states. At least 129 people have been admitted to hospitals, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. No one has died thus far. Almost all of the infections were recorded in August and September, with Texas and Oklahoma having the highest number of cases.

The CDC announced this week that the incident was linked to entire red, white, and yellow onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, and marketed throughout the United States by ProSource Inc. The onions were recently imported, according to the company, in late August. Onions, on the other hand, can be stored for months and may still be found in homes and workplaces, according to regulators.

ProSource is warning consumers not to buy or eat whole fresh red, white, or yellow onions imported from Chihuahua without stickers or packaging, and to throw out any such onions without stickers or packaging.