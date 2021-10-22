Make your skin glow with coconut facial

One of the best natural ingredients for skin is coconut or naariyal. Coconut oil can do wonders for your skin because it is antibacterial and anti-inflammatory. Coconut oil can completely transform your skin if you use it regularly and correctly. There are several ways to incorporate coconut oil into your beauty routine.

The coconut facial is not only an easy way to add the natural ingredient to your skincare routine, but it’s a great way to treat dull skin at home. There is nothing better than pampering your skin with the goodness of coconut oil during the festive season.

Scrub with coconut oil to exfoliate

After cleansing your face with a face cleanser that is designed for your skin type, it is time to exfoliate your skin to get rid of all the impurities accumulated there. To do this, prepare a coconut oil face scrub.

Ingredients:

– 1/4 Cup Coconut Oil

– 1/4 Cup Brown Sugar

– 1/2 Cup Coffee Powder

Directions:

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl. Massage this scrub gently over wet skin in circular motions. Leave it on for a few minutes, then wash it off with water.

This face scrub can be prepared in small or large quantity according to your requirements. Coconut oil contains lauric acid, which kills bacteria on the skin. It is also a great exfoliator. It leaves your skin soft and smooth by removing the outer layer of dead skin cells.

Coconut Oil Face Massage

Take some coconut oil in a bowl and massage your face and neck with it in circular motions. Be gentle as you massage your face.

The coconut oil massage will provide your skin with much needed moisture. In case your skin is covered with bacteria or dead skin, this quick massage with coconut oil will help remove it.

Coconut Oil Face Pack

Add a homemade face pack to your coconut oil facial. It will nourish your skin and give your face a natural glow.

Ingredients:

– 1 Tbsp Coconut Oil

– 1 Tbsp Honey

– 1 Tsp Aloe Vera Gel

Directions:

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and mix well. Apply to your face and neck. Leave it on for 20-30 minutes and then wash it off with normal water.

This face pack can also be enriched with ingredients such as yogurt and lemon juice, if your skin feels lifeless and dull. In addition to boosting your skin’s health from within, these ingredients can also reduce the appearance of ageing signs. The coconut oil face pack can also be used separately on days when your skin looks dull.