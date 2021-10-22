John’s ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ to release a day before Salman’s ‘Antim’

‘Satyameva Jayate 2’, starring John Abraham, is scheduled to arrive in theatres a day early next month. It was originally scheduled to be released on November 26. With the release of a new motion poster, John’s film will be released on November 25, 2021. There is an interesting coincidence here: the film debuts a day before Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma starrer ‘Antim: The Final Truth’. The trailer for the film will be released on Monday, October 25, 2021.

In response to the announcement on Twitter, T Series stated, ‘#SatyamevaJayate2 coming to Cinemas on Thursday 25th November. Bringing double the action and entertainment in cinemas again#SatyamevaJayate2, trailer out on Monday, 25th October.’ Pinkvilla exclusively reported last night that the trailer for John and Divya’s film will debut on Monday. As of now, they have announced a slight change in the release date for the movie. This new motion poster gives us a glimpse of John’s action avatar in the cop caper.

Read also: J&K issues new guidelines for Vaishno Devi pilgrims; negative RT-PCR report must

This film is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster starring John and Manoj Bajpayee. The second part of the movie has been shot in Lucknow once again and features John in a cop role. The film is directed by Milap Zaveri and is produced by Bhushan Kumar. John plays a double role in the film. The film also stars Rajeev Pillai, Sahil Vaid, and Anup Soni in addition to John and Divya.