Mass protests in Sudan against the military rule.

Hundreds of Sudanese people marched in different parts of the country including the capital city of the country and several other towns in protests against the military rule prospect, as the country’s troubled transition from the authoritarian rule has created crisis in the country.

Since the Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir was ousted in a popular revolt in 2019 after three decades in office, the military has shared power with civilian parties in a transitional government.

A coalition of rebel organisations and political parties has allied with the military, accusing civilian parties of mismanagement and power monopolisation, and is attempting to remove the cabinet.

Civilians claim that this is a coup attempt, and that the military wants to form a government that it can control.

On the anniversary of the 1964 October Revolution, which deposed a military administration and led to an era of parliamentary democracy, a demonstration began at lunchtime and lasted until after sundown on Thursday.