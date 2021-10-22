Riteish Deshmukh reacts after Twitter user accuses him of being biased against Hindu festivals

Actor Riteish Deshmukh reacted to a Twitter user who was outraged by his remark regarding festival sweets and weight loss. Riteish posted a tweet on Thursday that included the costs of iconic Indian sweets as well as the cost of losing weight.

The rates of sweets like laddu, jalebi, kaju barfi and chocolate were listed in the post. It also mentioned the high cost of losing weight and he advised people to select wisely. ‘I thought I should warn you !!!!’ he added as the caption.

I thought I should warn you !!!! pic.twitter.com/ptbJtYHAvC — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 21, 2021

While the majority of his followers laughed out loud when they saw the tweet, one user remarked: ‘You people are enlightened only during Sanatani (Hindu) festivals? Eid ya New Year ya Christmas par muh mein dahi jama lete ho (Cat gets your tongue on festivals such as Eid, New Year or Christmas?)!’

Riteish responded to the comment in the same manner that he had written the previous one: ‘Sorry sir – Main Vegan hoon, dahi nahi khaata (Sorry sir, I’m vegan. I don’t eat curd).’

Sorry sir – ??? Vegan ??? ? ??? ???? ????? https://t.co/v3wPJiea30 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 21, 2021

On the work front, Riteish is presently the host of Flipkart Ladies vs Gentlemen Season 2. In addition, the actor recently began filming for his forthcoming feature Visfot.