Schedule of India VS England fifth Test announced

London: The fifth Test match between India and England will played in July 2022 at Edgbaston. England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) signed the agreement for this.

The match was scheduled to take place last month at Old Trafford in Manchester and was cancelled after fter some of the Indian team members got infected with Covid-19. The Old Trafford can no longer host the match because it clashes with other planned matches at the venue.

The T20I series will begin on 7 July, 2022 at Ageas Bowl with Edgbaston and Trent Bridge hosting the 2nd and 3rd games on 9 and 10 July. The ODI series will start on 12 July, 2022 at the Kia Oval. Lord’s will host the 2nd game of the series on 14 July and the series will wrap up at Emirates Old Trafford on Sunday 17 July.