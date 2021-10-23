Avocado Oil: Benefits for your skin and hair

Avocado is among the healthiest and tastiest of all fruits , at the same time a very unique one too! Loaded with healthful fats, they are incredibly nutritious and packed with fibre. They include antioxidant and anti-inflammatory characteristics, as well as minerals that are beneficial to your skin and hair. Although eating a nutritious diet will nourish you from the inside out, avocado oil may also be used in your skincare and haircare routine for improved results.

Avocado oil has been used for years to moisturise, treat damaged skin, and control frizzy hair, among other things. Unlike other oils, is taken solely from the pulp of the fruit, rather than the seed. Oiling is necessary for moisturisation, however some oils are superior to others. Avocado oil is utilised for more uses other than cooking and also as salad dressing, many healthy benefits are attached to it which make it very valuable and useful.

Reduces dandruff

Avocado oil can help you get rid of severe dandruff by massaging it into your dry,flaky scalp and thereby nourishing it. It hydrates and moisturises your hair and scalp.

Reduces breakage

Due to a lack of moisture, our hair might become dry and brittle. Avocado oil’s numerous vitamins and nutrients can help to heal and can repair hair damage by providing deep moisturization. It is great for tangle- free tresses with no split ends .

Promotes Hair Growth

Avocado oil contains vitamins that are beneficial to the scalp and promote the creation of new hair follicles. It also keeps frizzy hair in check by locking in moisture.

Prevents sun damage

Sunburns can occur as a result of the damaging UV radiation that cause skin damage. Avocado oil, on the other hand, can help to repair redness and protect your skin and hair from sun damage.

Anti-ageing

Avocado oil can also help to reverse the effects of ageing. The oil contains vitamin E, which helps to slow down the ageing process by reducing wrinkles, fine lines, dryness and also for improving elasticity of the skin.

Heals dry and chapped lips

The avocado oil might be the perfect remedy for chapped lips. The moisturizers provide a deeper moisturization and prevent your lips from getting dry.