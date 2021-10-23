Man orders iPhone 12, receives soap and Rs 5 instead

Kochi: A Kerala NRI was given a bar of soap and a Rs 5 coin instead of an Apple iPhone 12 in a bizarre incidence. Noorul Ameen, an Aluva resident, received the erroneous shipment instead of the luxurious iPhone 12 he ordered from e-commerce giant Amazon a week after placing the order.

Ameen ordered the iPhone on October 12 after paying a hefty sum of Rs 70,900, according to The New Indian Express. To be safe, he shot a ‘unboxing’ video in front of the delivery boy, and to his astonishment, the parcel contained a Vim dishwashing bar and a Rs 5 coin.

Following his report, the Cyber Police Station began an investigation. The phone Ameen was intended to receive had been in the possession of someone in Jharkhand since September, according to the inquiry.

TNIE was told by a representative from the Cyber Police Station, ‘We contacted the Amazon authorities and the Telangana-based seller. The phone has been in use in Jharkhand since September 25 this year, even though the order was placed only in October. When we contacted the seller, he said the phone was out of stock and that the amount paid by Noorul would be returned.’