Swiggy announces 2-day paid period leave per month for female delivery agents

Swiggy, an online food delivery platform, has set a new standard for firms in terms of female employee well-being by implementing a time-off policy for women who are unable to work on ‘that day of the month.’ Swiggy has announced that it will accommodate a ‘no-questions-asked, two-day paid monthly period time-off policy’ for its female delivery partners, allowing more women to apply to work as delivery agents with Swiggy.

‘Discomfort from being out and about on the road while menstruating is probably one of the most underreported reasons why many women don’t consider delivery to be a viable gig,’ in a recent blog post, Swiggy’s Vice President of Operations, Mihir Shah, stated.

The period time-off policy is totally ‘voluntary,’ ensuring that individuals who choose it will still be entitled for a minimum wage guarantee during that time. This means that Swiggy’s female delivery agents can take up to 24 days of paid time off per year. ‘This industry-first initiative gives our female DEs the option to voluntarily take time-off during their menstrual cycle and be eligible for a minimum earnings guarantee during that time,’ Shah informed.

Last year, Zomato announced an initiative to provide female employees with ten paid leave days to replace ‘those days’ during their menstrual cycle.

Swiggy has made a number of initiatives to employ female delivery partners and protect their safety on the job, including introducing’safe zones’ and improving hygienic facilities. The food aggregation company is also working to make electric bicycles and bicycles available to female employees who do not have access to a vehicle.

In just over five years, Swiggy has grown to approximately 1,000 female delivery agents. Swiggy’s first class of female executives joined the delivery fleet in Pune in 2016.