Coimbatore cafe sealed for selling alcohol in ice creams

Coimbatore: On Thursday, food safety regulators sealed a cafe in the Lakshmi Mills area of Coimbatore’s Avinashi Road for failing to fulfil food hygiene standards and selling liquor ice creams.

Following allegations that a café was keeping liquor bottles on its premises, food safety regulators went to ‘Rolling Dough’ to check the situation, according to India Today.

The officials stated that there were reports of the cafe serving liquor ice-creams, which was quite popular among youths. A bottle of whisky and a bottle of brandy destined for baking desserts were seized during the search. The officials also claimed that the food preparation room was kept in filthy conditions, with mosquitoes and flies abounding. The staff also lacked necessary medical fitness certificates, according to the officials. The workers inside the cafe were not wearing hair caps, gloves, or face masks, according to the official document, which listed eight reasons for the eatery’s closure.

Following the investigation, Health Minister Subramanian ordered that the Cafe’s license be revoked and the establishment be sealed.

The workers admitted to using booze for the desserts, according to K Tamilselvan, the designated health officer for Coimbatore, who spoke to The New Indian Express. ‘For using alcohol, they had to get prior license approval, which they did not. Also, the premises was not hygienic and there was no proper space in the kitchen,’ he added. He went on to say that they had brought two dessert samples and the liquor bottles to their lab for examination.