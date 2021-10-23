iPhone SE3 launch timeline is out. Here’s what you need to know

Apple, based in Cupertino, is expected to release a new iPhone SE model in 2022 with an LCD display, improved connection, and internals. The next phone will have the 5nm A15 Bionic chipset, which will support 5G networks. According to GSMArena, the phone will cost the same as the iPhone SE (2020) in China and around the world — CNY3, $299, or $399.

Despite the fact that the new handset is expected to have a compact form factor, it will most likely be based on the iPhone XR design.

Instead of the 4G connectivity found in the iPhone SE 2020, the Apple iPhone SE 3 will have 5G. The smartphone’s internals are also likely to be overhauled, resulting in increased performance.

The new iPhone is believed to have a 4.7-inch LCD screen with bottom and top bezels, as well as a Touch-ID sensor and a home button in the same aluminium chassis.

The production of the SE 3 is expected to begin in December 2021. Apple’s A13 Bionic chipset with a third-generation neural engine powers the iPhone SE (2020). It has two cameras, one on the rear and one on the front.