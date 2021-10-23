DH Latest NewsDH NEWSDelhiLatest NewsNEWS

Delhi Metro services to be unavailable for a few hours on Sunday

Oct 23, 2021, 11:46 pm IST

New Delhi: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that the Delhi Metro Yellow line services will be unavailable between the Vishwavidyalaya and the Model Town stations for a few hours on Sunday. The services will be interrupted from 7.30 am due to maintenance work.

The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon. GTB metro station is located in Kingsway Camp area of north Delhi, falls in between Vishwavidyalaya and Model Town stations.

