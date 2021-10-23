DH Latest NewsDH NEWSUSLatest NewsArmyNEWSofficials and personalsInternationalDefence

Pentagon reports the death of a senior Al – Qaeda leader in a US drone attack

Oct 23, 2021, 10:30 am IST

Abdul Hamid al-Matar, a top al-Qaeda leader, was killed by a US drone strike in Syria on Friday, according to a US Central Command spokesman.

According to US Army Major, John Rigsbee states. ‘The removal of this senior deputy leader of al-Qaeda will disrupt the terrorist group’s ability to plot or carry out future global attacks threatening US citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians’.

Strikes on a US outpost south of Syria came two days after the outpost was attacked. It was not clear whether the drone attack was in response to Rigsbee’s statement.

