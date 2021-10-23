Release date of ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ announced

Mumbai: The release date of ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ starring John Abraham has been announced. Instead of November 26, the film will now be released a day before, i.e., November 25. The trailer of the film will be released on October 25. He also unveiled a new motion poster of the film.

‘#SatyamevaJayate2 coming to Cinemas on Thursday 25th November. Bringing double the action and entertainment in cinemas again’, wrote John Abraham on Instagram.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ also features Divya Khosla Kumar. The film is a sequel to ‘Satyameva Jayate’, which was released in 2018. Actor Manoj Bajpayee played a pivotal role in the first part.