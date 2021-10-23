UP Govt announces decision to rename Faizabad railway junction as ‘Ayodhya Cantt’

Three years after renaming the Faizabad district as Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh government has decided to rename Faizabad railway junction as Ayodhya Cantt, on Saturday.

‘Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken the decision to rename Faizabad railway junction as Ayodhya Cantt’, a tweet in the official handle of CM office read.

Besides renaming Faizabad as Ayodhya, which took place in November 2018, the ruling dispensation had also changed the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj, in October that year. Earlier, in June 2018, the over-century-old Mughalsarai railway station was renamed after Deen Dayal Upadhyay, an ideologue of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).