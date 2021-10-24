A dangerously narrow window: Prince Charles comments on climate change actions.

Britain’s Prince Charles said that there is a ‘dangerously narrow window’ to speed up climate change action for the countries, in a recorded statement made at an environment event in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

According to analysts, the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP26, which begins at the end of October, requires nationally determined contributions (NDCs) with defined baselines and net zero emission targets by 2050.

He was speaking at the Saudi Green Initiative summit, where Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest exporter, had earlier stated its goal of zero net emissions by 2060.

The Saudi Green Initiative, as well as a broader Middle East Green Initiative, which Riyadh will host on Monday, will assist to accelerate the excellent progress already made, Prince Charles added.