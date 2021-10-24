‘Aryan Khan victimized for being Shah Rukh Khan’s son’, says Digvijaya Singh

Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader, Digvijaya Singh came supporting Aryan Khan who was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 in the Cordelia cruise drugs bust case. The senior Congress leader said that Aryan Khan was victimized as he is the son of Sha Rukh Khan.

‘What is his crime? Someone accompanying him had 5 gms of drug with him!! What about Tones of Heroin seized at Mundra Port? Who is Kuldeep Singh? Would NCB and now NIA investigating this case please tell us?’, tweeted Digvijaya Singh.

Earlier, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that NCB is inflicting revenge against Aryan Khan as it is addicted to punishing anyone at the behest of their master (referring to BJP).