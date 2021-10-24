Australia gives the green signal to accommodate more travellers aboard

Abu Dhabi: Australian government has allowed increased seating capacity in flights from Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi based air carrier, Etihad Airways said that more seats have been made available for flights between Abu Dhabi and Australia. The Australian government had earlier lifted mandatory quarantine for fully vaccinated Australian citizens and permanent residents in the UAE from November 1.

Australia’s Qantas Airways also said that it would speed up plans to restart flights to many destinations and use bigger aircrafts for their services. The Australian air carrier announced services to Thailand, Singapore, South Africa and Fiji. Service to New Delhi will begin from December.

Flights to Singapore from Melbourne will resume on December 16. Qantas already announced flights between Sydney to London and Sydney to Los Angeles from November 1. Flights to Honolulu, Vancouver, Tokyo, and New Zealand will commence from mid-December.