Can drugs be converted into sugar cubes? Yes .. if you join the ruling party

On Saturday Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal attacked the BJP’s double standards and said ‘drugs would become sugar powder’ if Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan joined the saffron party. During the Mumbai cruise drugs bust, Bhujbal made a reference to Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who is accused as a suspect.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Aryan Khan and he is currently in judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected. According to the senior NCP leader, the NCB was hounding Shah Rukh Khan instead of investigating 3,000 kg of heroin seized at the Mundra Port in Gujarat. As he addressed a public event in Beed district, Bhujbal joked: ‘If Shah Rukh Khan joins the BJP, drugs will become sugar powder’.

Arbaaz Merchant (26) and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha (28), friends of Aryan Khan (23) are being held in the Arthur Road jail in central Mumbai after NDPS court rejected their bail requests. In denying bail to the trio, the special court had stated that the WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan prima facie showed that he had been participating in ‘illicit drug activities repeatedly’ and that he was in contact with drug peddlers.

The court also ruled that Aryan Khan knew his friend and co-accused Arbaaz Merchant was in possession of drugs. This amounts to ‘conscious possession’ even though the NCB did not recover any drugs from him. The Bombay High court will hear the bail pleas of Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha on October 26.