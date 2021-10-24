CJI flags concerns about judicial infra in presence of Law Minister

The Annexe building of the Bombay High Court’s Aurangabad Bench was inaugurated on Saturday by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.

During the opening event, Chief Justice Ramana expressed his worries about the country’s judicial infrastructure. ‘Good judicial infrastructure for courts has always been an afterthought. It is because of the mindset that courts in India operate from dilapidated structures making it difficult to perform judicial functions,’ CJI Ramana said.

‘Courts are extremely essential for any society. People’s faith in the judiciary is the biggest strength of democracy. Courts assure guarantee to the constitutional right to justice,’ he further added. He urged the Union Law Minister to move forward with the proposal to establish the National Judicial Infrastructure Authority, which will be debated in the forthcoming Parliamentary session.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, on the other hand, stressed that the judiciary is not given complete support or the opportunity to grow. ‘Judiciary isn’t only being given full support but also the space to become robust. To make our democracy successful, a robust judiciary is of utmost importance,’ Union Law Minister Rijiju said.

Rijiju declared during the event that he will visit Jammu and Kashmir on October 29, 2021, to learn about and observe how legal help is being provided for people living along the border.