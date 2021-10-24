Delhi CM to visit Ayodhya on Oct 26

New Delhi: On October 26, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be travelling to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. The AAP chief will be offering prayers at Lord Ram’s birthplace before Diwali.

AAP has decided to run for all 403 seats in the assembly elections early next year, prompting Kejriwal’s journey to poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. The Chief Minister of Delhi will pay a visit to Ayodhya for ‘Ram Lalla darshan,’ according to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) (October 23).

In Ayodhya, a huge temple is being built on the site where Lord Ram is said to have been born. Ram’s idol is currently encased in a temporary building.

IANS stated that Kejriwal will visit Uttar Pradesh for one day before returning to Delhi on October 27. On a visit to Lucknow earlier this month, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia stated that if the AAP wins power in Uttar Pradesh, the people of the state will be free of ‘exorbitant electrical prices.’ He also promised 300 free power units within 24 hours of the AAP taking power.

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath changed the name of Faizabad Railway Junction to Ayodhya Cantt.