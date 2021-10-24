Emirates Draw announces this week’s winners

Dubai: Emirates Draw announced the winning number of the latest weekly draw. The winning number this week is 5041084. 7 lucky winners has won a prize money of Dh 77,000. The weekly draw, conducted by Emirates Draw, for a winning prize of Dh 77,777,7777 is the largest in the UAE.

Anyone can participate in the draw by purchasing a Dh50 Coral Polyp online at www.emiratesdraw.com. Upon registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly. Once selected, each participant’s number is locked in and no one else can select the same one.

After their purchase, consumers are entered into a raffle where every week seven lucky participants are guaranteed Dh77,777 each. In addition, they will enter a second draw with six prize categories that include a Grand Prize of Dh77,777,777 when all seven numbers are matched.

The first draw took place on September 25 this year.