‘Fridays for Future’: Activists call for climate strike ahead of COP26.

Climate activists in Bern, held a banner-waving rally outside the Swiss parliament on Friday in favour of a Global Climate Strike called for by the youth organisation, Fridays for Future, ahead of the United Nations’ climate meeting COP26.

Hundreds of young children and elderly adults protested in the federal city of Bern, holding their banners that read ‘climate grandparents’ with the words ‘oil, gas, coal,’ crossed out.

The protests drew between 1,000 and 2,000 people, according to Swiss media. Other cities, such as Basel and Biel, held similar events on Friday.

Fridays for Future had called for a global climate strike ahead of the COP26 summit in Glasgow, which will start on October 31st and end on November 12th, to attract world leaders’ attention to the need ‘to substantially cut the greenhouse gas emissions by diverting from fossil fuels,’ the movement announced through its website.

Greta Thunberg, the Swedish climate activist who is the founder of Fridays for Future three years ago, told the media that the meeting would only work if world leaders confessed that their deeds did not match their ideals.