IMD forecast heavy rainfall, hailstorm in these states for next five days

New Delhi: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in several states for the next five days.

The agency has predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorm in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka for next 5 days. IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, gusty winds lightning in Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, the national weather agency also updated that southwest monsoon will finally exit from the country over the next two days. Normally, the summer monsoon withdraws completely by October 15.