Raj Thackeray, mother and sister test Covid-19 positive

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, his mother and sister tested positive for Covid-19. They are under treatment at the Leelavati Hospital in Mumbai.

The MNS leader urged to all those who came in close contact with him to stay in isolation. He had recently visited Nashik, Pune and Thane and had met party leaders in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 1,573 new coronavirus cases and 39 deaths. The overall infection tally surged to 65,98,218 and death toll to 1,39,925.The state has 2,01,162 people in home quarantine and 1,007 people in institutional quarantine.