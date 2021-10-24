Union government issues new guidelines for festivals

New Delhi: The Union government issued an advisory for the upcoming festival season. The government asked all state governments to ensure that Covid-19 safety protocols are followed strictly. The government issued the new guidelines to contain the spread of virus during the festivities.

The government urged all to shop online and to avoid unnecessary travel. The advisory comes ahead of major festivals like Diwali and Eid next month.

No mass gatherings in containment zones and districts with more than 5% of test positivity. State governments should issue directions adequately in advance. Guidelines for malls, local markets and places of worship should be strictly followed.