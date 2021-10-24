Soybean: This vegetarian source contains more protein than eggs and meat

Non-vegetarians have a wide selection of edibles that meet their protein requirements. They can eat eggs, fish and meat. However, vegans are still looking for protein-rich foods. Here is the food for all vegetarians as we bring you the benefits of soybeans, which are an excellent source of protein.

According to nutrition expert Dr Ranjana Singh, Soybeans are highly beneficial in the treatment of many ailments. It can also be used to help with physical growth, skin issues and hair issues.

Nutrient composition of soybeans: Proteins, carbs and lipids are all major components of soybeans. Soybeans contain 36.5g of protein, 9g fat, 1mg sodium, 8.3g carbohydrates and 3g of sugars.

Soybean in daily diet: Soybeans can be consumed in quantities of 100 grams per day. Soybeans provide roughly 36.5 grams of protein per 100 grams. People who are protein deficient might profit greatly from eating soybeans on a daily basis.

Benefits of eating soybeans

1. Soybean consumption maintains the metabolic system in good shape.

2. Soybean promotes cell development and the restoration of damaged cells.

3. Antioxidants present in soybeans aid in the prevention of a variety of cancers.

4. Soybean nutrients help in bone development.

5. Soybean consumption improves mental equilibrium, which helps to sharpen the intellect.

6. Soybean is also effective in the treatment of cardiac disease.

How to consume soybeans: As an appetiser, people can steam them and eat them right out of the pod. Salads, stir fries, and soups may all be made using shelled edamame. Yellow soybeans are commonly used in the production of soy milk, tofu, tempeh and tamari.