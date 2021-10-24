Strong earthquake of 6.5 magnitude strikes Taiwan

Taipei: A strong earthquake measuring 6.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck northeastern Taiwan on Sunday. There were no immediate reports of damage. The central weather bureau in the island nation said that this was the strongest earthquake that hit the country this year.

The main quake was followed by a 5.4-magnitude aftershock and Taipei’s MRT metro system was shut down as a precaution for an hour. Taiwan is regularly hit by earthquakes as it lies near the junction of two tectonic plates.

Also Read: Saudi Arabia aims for net zero emissions by 2020.

Earlier in 2018, around 17 people were killed and 300 were injured in Hualien city due to a strong earthquake of 6.4-magnitude. In September 1999, a 7.6-magnitude quake killed around 2,400 people in the deadliest natural disaster in the island’s history.