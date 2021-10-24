Tamil Nadu CM boards bus in Chennai for surprise check; video surfaces

Chennai: M K Stalin, CM of Tamil Nadu, boarded a government bus bound for Kannaki Nagar in Chennai for a surprise inspection on Saturday. Interacting with passengers and gauging their views on city buses, the CM listened to their grievances and feedback.

Stalin specifically asked female passengers how they felt about the free bus travel for women implemented earlier this year in Tamil Nadu. He also asked them whether any additional facilities were required on the buses.

Watch | Tamil Nadu CM @mkstalin boards a bus in #Chennai, interacts with passengers pic.twitter.com/utt3GdyUlW — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) October 23, 2021

There were many poll promises in the DMK’s 400-page manifesto ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections this year, including free bus passes for women. Additionally, the party proposed expanding maternity leave in the public sector from six months to one year, providing Rs 24,000 for maternity assistance, and establishing special cybercrime police stations to investigate crimes against women.

According to the DMK govt , it had introduced free bus travel passes passes for differently-abled persons and transgender women in urban areas in June.