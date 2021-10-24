Two civilians killed, 4 injured roadside bomb blasts in Afghanistan

Kabul: Two people including a child were killed and four others injured in roadside bomb blasts in Jalalabad in Afghanistan. The bombs were targeted at a Taliban vehicle.

Also Read: Civilian killed in firing incident in Shopian district

No militant organization has claimed the responsibility of the attack. But it is suspected that the ISKS is behind the attack.

Earlier on October 16, at least 47 people were killed and 70 wounded in a suicide bombing at a Shia Mosque packed with worshippers attending Friday prayers in southern Afghanistan. Earlier in another attack at a Shia Mosque killed 46 people.