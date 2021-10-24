Wankhede’s wife criticises report bringing up her IPL spot-fixing case, says ‘Not guilty’

Actress Kranti Redkar, wife of NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, shared a media report on her alleged involvement in Indian Premier League spot-fixing in 2013.

As per the now-deleted report, Redkar’s past controversy is connected to that of Wankhede, who arrested star kid Aryan in a drugs-on-cruise case.

Taking to Twitter, Kranti wrote: ‘Dear @Koimoi what r u doing here? just for few views, you have given a misleading title, for what? I hv already fought this case in court n won. I read full report, it says a case of mistaken identity, but then y this title, why? To spoil my reputation or Sameer’s. Just for money?’

She further added: ‘Not everyone reads the full report. Because of your careless and insensitive write up people come up and troll me. We are real living people with emotions, we r not meant for your juicy consumption. If I was guilty I would hv taken the blame, but I am not So I will not.’

Dear @Koimoi what r u doing here? just for few views, you have given a misleading title, for what?i hv already fought this case in court n won.I read full report,it says a case of mistaken identity, but then y this title,why?To spoil my reputation or Sameer’s.Just for money?1/1 pic.twitter.com/j3v5RUZ1SH — Kranti Redkar Wankhede (@KrantiRedkar) October 22, 2021

Kranti made her movie debut with the 2000 Marathi film Soon Asavi Ashi, alongside Ankush Choudhary. She made her Hindi cinema debut in 2003 with Ajay Devgn’s Gangaajal, directed by Prakash Jha. However, she became famous for her role in the 2006 Marathi film Jatra in the song ‘Kombdi palali, tangdi dharun.’

Sameer and Kranti got married in 2017 and the couple has twin daughters. Sameer has also reported that he and his sleuths have been ‘illegally stalked’ by some police officers in Mumbai. He claims that over the past couple of days he and his men have been under unauthorised ‘surveillance’ by men in plain clothes. Mumbai Police, however, did not disclose any details regarding the incident.