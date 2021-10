Muscat: Air France has started its first direct flight between Muscat and Paris. The air carrier will operate three flights per week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Sheikh Samer bin Ahmed Al Nabhani, Chief Executive Officer of Commercial Operations Unit at Oman Airports, said that this new line will connect the two capitals, Muscat and Paris, and help increase the number of travelers between the two friendly countries.