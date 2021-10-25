An emirate in the UAE bans heavy vehicles from main, internal roads during peak hours

Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police announced that heavy vehicles will be banned from entering main and internal roads and the suburbs in the emirate during peak times from 6.30am to 8.30am and from 1.30pm to 3pm. Violators will be imposed with a fine of 1,000 UAE dirhams and four black points.

Traffic and Patrols Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police took this decision to make roads safer and reduce accidents. The new decision will ensure smooth flow of traffic during rush hours when school going children and public department employees return home. Some service department vehicles are exempt from the rule.

Also Read: Expo 2020 Dubai: Dubai based firm announces 2-day paid leave for employees

The police also urged drivers to help enhance traffic safety by adhering to rules and paying attention to roads while driving.