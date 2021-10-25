Congress MLA join BJP

Bhopal: Giving a shock to Congress leader, its MLA from Barwaha in the Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh joined BJP. The Congress leader joined BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Birla had defeated BJP candidate Hitendra Singh Solanki in the 2018 elections to become the MLA.

Earlier this month, former Congress MLA from poll-bound Jobat, Sulochana Rawat, joined the BJP along with her son Vishal Rawat. Till now , 27 Congress MLAs had joined BJP in the state