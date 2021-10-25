Expat driver wins 50 million UAE dirham at Mahzooz draw

Dubai: Junaid Rana, a Pakistani expat working as a driver in Dubai has won 50 million UAE dirhams in the 48th edition of Mahzooz live draw. He is the first person to win the mega prize of 50 million dirhams. He matched six out of six numbers. The winning numbers were 6, 11, 21, 32, 33, and 46.

Rana aged 36 is father to a four-year-old daughter and two-year-old boy. His wife, who lives in Pakistan, is currently expecting their third child. He earns 6,000 dirhams per month as a driver in local company, and lives in a sharing accommodation in a villa. He was brought up in the UAE. His father owns a tailor shop here in the UAE.

Six other winners won 2,000,000 dirhams this week.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need. The next weekly live draw will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 9pm UAE time.