Dubai based air carriers suspends flights to this destination

Dubai: Dubai based air carrier, Emirates Airline and Flydubai have cancelled flights to and from Khartoum in Sudan. The decision to suspend flight services were taken as military forces in the African country detained senior government officials on Monday.

Emirates airline said flights to and from Khartoum (EK 733/734) stand cancelled from October 25 to 27 and passengers with final destination as Khartoum will not be accepted until further notice from any point on the Emirates network.

Dubai based budget air carrier, Flydubai said that its flights to and from Khartoum International Airport (KRT) on October 25 and 26 have been cancelled. The budget carrier said passengers who have purchased tickets to travel to Khartoum will be rebooked on the next available flight or they can receive a refund.