Make a healthy gluten-free rice omelette with this simple recipe

Tired of eating the same omelette every time? Why not give it a unique spin? Pooja Makhija, a celebrity nutritionist, offers the perfect recipe for you if you are willing to try something new. She shared a simple rice omelette recipe on Instagram. This is a perfect fuss-free, healthy meal because it just requires a few ingredients and takes very little time to make.

Here’s how to prepare:

Ingredients: 2 small portions – Cooked rice, 2 – Raw eggs, Coriander, Spring onion, Chilli flakes, Salt.

Watch the video: Make wholesome, gluten-free rice omelette with this simple recipe by Pooja Makhija

Method

1. Place the cooked rice in a bowl. Add 2 egg yolks to this and then add the rest of the ingredients to taste.

2. Combine all of the ingredients well.

3. Pour the mixture into a pan and fry it.

According to Pooja, the dish is nutritious, balanced, delicious, tasty even when cold, high protein and gluten free. She further added, ‘A must try! Especially for egg lovers like me.’