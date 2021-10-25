‘Not more than 23 crore doses of Covid vaccines administered’: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has alleged that the claim of administration of 100 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses in the country was false and he also claimed that not more than 23 crore doses were given to eligible citizens so far. The senior leader of Shiv Sena said that he would give proof that the 100-crore vaccination claim was false.

‘How much will you lie? In the last fortnight, 20 Hindus and Sikhs have been killed, 17 to 18 soldiers have been martyred, China is creating problems in Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh, but we are celebrating 100 crore vaccinations, which is not true’, said Raut.

On October 21,country achieved a major milestone in its vaccination drive as the total vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore mark.

Earlier Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhary said that the Union government is projecting the administration of 100 crore vaccine doses in a way it looks like 100 crore people have been vaccinated.