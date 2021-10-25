Rajinikanth receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award; dedicates it to producers, directors, film fraternity and fans

New Delhi: South Indian Superstar Rajinikanth received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest film honour, at New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan, on Monday. The actor received the honour from Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, and dedicated the award to his ‘producers, directors, film fraternity and fans’.

The superstar attended the ceremony with his son-in-law Dhanush, who won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Asuran, along with his wife Latha and daughter Aishwarya. After receiving the award, Rajinikanth recalled his journey from a bus conductor to a renowned actor and thanked his old friend who suggested that he join films.

A jury made up of singers Asha Bhosle and Shankar Mahadevan, actors Mohanlal and Biswajeet Chatterjee and filmmaker Subhash Ghai had selected Rajinikanth for the honour earlier this year. During the award ceremony, actor Biswajit Chatterjee said that they selected Rajinikanth for the honour because he is a ‘talented’ person and very ‘down to earth’.

Rajinikanth was last seen in Darbar, which released last year, and his new movie Annaatthe will premiere next month. He is known for his spectacular performances in films such as Sivaji, Enthiran, Dalapathy Nallavanuku Nallavan, Thalapathy, Annamalai, Sri Raghavendra, Peddarayudu, Chandramukhi, Nattukku Oru Nallavan, Pettah and Baasha.