‘RejectKFC’ on trend : staff refuse to play Kannada music, claiming Hindi is the national language

Fast-food chain KFC is at the center of controversy after a worker in Karnataka allegedly refused to play Kannada music when a customer asked for it. There are allegations against KFC being circulated on social media and #RejectKFC trending on Twitter in which a worker claims Hindi is the national language of India, meaning Kannada music would not be played.

Also on the microblogging platform, a video purporting to show the incident has gone viral. Many Twitter users complained about this being disrespectful to the land and culture of Karnataka; others alleged the outlet was anti-Kannada. Many people left negative comments after watching the video in an effort to ‘teach KFC a lesson’.

#RejectKFC Tamils fully supported this Trends.we respect those who are respect their mother tongue.Hindi is not a National Language. ????? ????? ?? ????? pic.twitter.com/USpsosJFWg — Sathik Sait (@sait_sathik) October 25, 2021

Several Twitter users then called out KFC and urged customers to boycott the restaurant. Reject KFC has also been trending on Twitter. KFC is yet to respond to this incident, and an official statement is expected soon from the food-chain brand. Recent instances have occurred with Zomato when a customer was told everybody should know Hindi since it is the national language.