Sajid Nadiadwala dedicates his National Award to Sushant Singh Rajput

Nitesh Tiwari’s film Chhichore, starring late Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others, received the Best Hindi Film award at the 67th National Film Awards 2021. Chhichore producer, Sajid Nadiadwala took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming note, while dedicating the national award to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

‘A Moment of Pride for all of us at NGE today as we’ve received the prestigious National Award for #Chhichhore! Thank You @niteshtiwari22 for this special movie! We’re really grateful for all the love & dedicate this award to #SushantSinghRajput #SajidNadiadwala,’ read the note.

See the post here: Sajid Nadiadwala dedicates his National award ?to late actor ?Sushant Singh Rajput

The film was nominated for five awards at the 65th Filmfare Awards, including Best Film, Best Director for Tiwari, Best Story, Best Dialogue and Best Editing. In addition to its excellent performances, Chhichore also resonated with Indian parents as the show demonstrated that the journey is more important than the destination and losing is as crucial in life as winning.

Director Nitesh mourned the late actor and dedicated the trophy to him when he received the 67th National Film Award for Best Hindi Film. ‘Sushant is an integral part of our film. He made us proud. We are dedicating this award to him,’ he said.

Also Read: ‘You will be so missed’: F.R.I.E.N.D.S stars pay tributes to James Michael Tyler

In addition to Chhichhore, Kangana Ranaut won Best Actress for her roles in Panga and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush both won National Awards for Best Actor for their roles in Bhonsle and Asuran, respectively. At the 67th National Film Awards 2021, South superstar Vijay Sethupathi received Best Supporting Actor for Super Deluxe.