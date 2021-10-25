Sameer Wankhede must resign: Hansal Mehta on extortion charges

Each day brings new twists and turns in the Aryan Khan drug case. Recent reports have levelled significant charges against NCB’s Zonal director Sameer Wankhede. According to Prabhakar Sail, a panch witness in this case, Sameer is suspected of extortion and payoffs involving Gosavi, the man whose selfie with Aryan went viral. Many people have spoken out against the NCB employee as a result of this claim, and now director Hansal Mehta has asked him to resign in a tweet.

Hansal Mehta expressed his support for Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter. He wrote: ‘Sameer Wankhede must resign until these (serious) charges are disproved. Why should the onus of proving innocence only be upon those he arrests?’ The filmmaker has already shown his support for SRK’s son and had indicated his disappointment with Aryan’s detention.

Sameer Wankhede must resign until these (serious) charges are disproved. Why should the onus of proving innocence only be upon those he arrests? — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) October 24, 2021

According to reports, Prabhakar Sail said to be KP Gosavi’s personal bodyguard has claimed to have heard about a deal of Rs 18 crore between Gosavi and a man named Sam D’Souza. Around Rs 8 crore was to be given to Sameer Wankhede out of the Rs 18 million.

Prabhakar Sail disclosed that he feared for his life and liberty, which is why he filed an affidavit. Sail also named Shah Rukh Khan’s manager, Pooja Dadlani, in his declaration. Tehseen Poonawalla, a political analyst, has now shared a copy of the affidavit on social media. He also posted a video purportedly taken by witness Prabhakar Sail. KP Gosavi can be seen in the video sitting next to Aryan Khan as the star youngster speaks on the phone that Gosavi appears to be carrying.