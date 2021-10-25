‘This too shall Pass’ reads the placard held by Shah Rukh Khan fans outside his ‘Mannat‘

Shah Rukh Khan has a big fan following who appreciate and love him. They always express their love and support for the actor. While the Khan family is going through a difficult time with the arrest of Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s followers have remained steadfast in their support for the star. On Sunday, October 24, during the twilight hours, supporters were seen outside SRK’s Mannat bungalow, demonstrating their unwavering love for him.

Fans were seen waving a banner with a photo of Shah Rukh Khan and his family on it, with a supportive message which read: ‘Everything will be alright soon. This, too, shall pass.’

‘Dear Shah Rukh Khan, We Hope, We Pray, We Believe,’ read another statement on one side of the poster for King Khan. The supporters held the banner in their hands and stood in front of SRK’s Mannat’s big gate. In the midst of difficult circumstances, a large throng gathered outside the actor’s home to show their support.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan was apprehended by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) when an alleged rave party on a cruise liner was disrupted. On October 3, he was arrested and put in judicial detention by the court. His bail request was repeatedly denied. After his latest petition was dismissed by the special NDPS court, Aryan Khan’s attorneys applied for bail before the Bombay High Court. He has been remanded in jail until October 30. The star kid is being held in Arthur Road Jail and Shah Rukh recently paid him a visit.