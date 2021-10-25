Stock Market: Sensex Nifty ends in green

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended their four-day losing trend and settled in gain on Monday. Gains in the banking shares has supported the upward rally of the equity indices.

BSE Sensex ended 145 points or 0.24% higher at 60,967. NSE Nifty surged 10 points or 0.06% to settle at 18,125. 7 of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 1.75% and Nifty Smallcap 100 index dipped 2.4%. The overall market breadth of BSE was negative as 2,310 shares ended lower and 1,050 settled higher.

The top gainers in the market were ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, ONGC, Tech Mahindra, JSW Steel, State Bank of India, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Cipla, Hindalco, Mahindra & Mahindra and Hindustan Unilever. The top losers in the market were HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Bharat Petroleum, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Wipro, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, Britannia Industries Shree Cements and Asian Paints.